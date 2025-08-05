PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Kartavya Bhavan’ at Kartavya Path tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the newly built Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in the national capital tomorrow.

Kartavya Bhavan, the state-of-the-art building exemplifying modern infrastructure, brings together many government ministers and departments and will thus foster efficiency, innovation and collaboration.

PM Modi will inaugurate the building at noon and will, later in the day, address a public programme at the Kartavya Path.

The project marks a major milestone in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of modern, efficient, and citizen-centric governance.

Kartavya Bhavan - 03, which is being inaugurated, is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista and is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings.

Currently, many key ministries function from outdated buildings, including Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, constructed during the 1950s and 1970s. The new facilities will bring in fresh energy, boost productivity, improve employee well-being, and also enhance overall service delivery.

Kartavya Bhavan - 03 office complex spans an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters, across two basements and seven levels (Ground + 6 floors). It will house offices of the Ministries/Departments of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

The new facility is equipped with all modern amenities and fitted with cutting-edge technology along with secure and future-ready workspaces. Unique features like the solar panels, solar water heating systems and rainwater harvesting make the building stand out in the Central Vista. It will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing and e-vehicle charging stations.

As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of water needs. It is also designed to use 30% less energy. It has special glass windows to keep the building cool and reduce outside noise.

Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan - 03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year.

