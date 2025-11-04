PM Modi to inaugurate Guwahati airport terminal, lay foundation stone for Rs 10,601 cr fertiliser plant

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to dedicate two major projects to the people of Assam — the new terminal of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and the Rs 10,601-crore Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has “kindly consented” to inaugurate the projects, both of which are expected to significantly boost Assam’s infrastructure and industrial landscape.

“The brand new terminal of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport is a state-of-the-art project that will catapult Guwahati into a major aviation hub. It will equip the city to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually,” Sarma said.

The upcoming terminal, developed with modern design features and sustainable infrastructure, is envisioned to transform Guwahati into the gateway to Southeast Asia. Once operational, it will not only ease congestion at the existing facility but also enhance air connectivity and passenger experience across the North East.

“Second is the foundation stone of the Rs 10,601 cr brown field Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup. This project will secure critical fertiliser supply for the entire North East,” the CM wrote on X.

Sarma said the two projects symbolise the Centre’s continued commitment to the development of Assam and the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“These initiatives reflect the transformative journey that Assam has embarked upon over the past few years, with a focus on connectivity, industrial growth, and self-reliance,” he added.

Officials said the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Assam is likely to witness large-scale public participation as the projects are viewed as game-changers for regional development.

“Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit,” the Chief Minister said.

