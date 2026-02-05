PM Modi to host BJP Councillors on Feb 13 to celebrate 'historic' win in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) The BJP's historic capture of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending more than four decades of uninterrupted Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule, is set to be celebrated at the national level, with the Prime Minister's Office extending a rare official reception to the party's councillors.

Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally invited a BJP delegation led by Mayor V. V. Rajesh to a dinner at his official residence on February 13.

Such an invitation to municipal representatives is considered exceptional and underlines the political significance the central leadership is attaching to the victory.

As part of the programme, the BJP has invited all 50 of its councillors from the 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council to New Delhi.

The councillors are scheduled to leave Kerala on February 9 by the Kerala Express train.

BJP units in various States will organise receptions at stations where the train has longer halts, turning the journey itself into a coordinated political outreach.

In addition to the dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, the delegation will visit monuments of national importance in the Capital.

The central leadership has decided to project the Thiruvananthapuram result - described by the party as a "golden victory" in Kerala's local body elections - as a national milestone.

The Thiruvananthapuram development document is also expected to be unveiled in Delhi during the visit.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier hailed the Corporation result as "the beginning of a new era" and a milestone "written in golden letters".

He had also sent personal letters congratulating Mayor Rajesh and Deputy Mayor Asha Nath following the election outcome.

The BJP secured power in the Corporation with the support of an independent councillor, marking the first time the party has formed an administration in a municipal corporation in Kerala.

The National Democratic Alliance's surge pushed the LDF, which had governed the civic body for nearly four decades, to second place, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front slipped to third.

Political observers view the Delhi visit as a calculated morale booster for the BJP as it prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, signalling the party's intent to convert its municipal breakthrough into broader electoral momentum.

The BJP presently has no representation in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

--IANS

sg/svn