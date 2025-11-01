PM Modi to hold rallies in Arrah, Nawada; grand roadshow planned in Patna tomorrow

Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar on Sunday for a one-day election campaign.

The Prime Minister will address two back-to-back rallies — the first in Arrah at 1:30 pm, followed by a second in Nawada at 3:30 pm.

He is scheduled to return to Patna around 5 pm.

At 5:25 pm, the Prime Minister will pay floral tribute at the statue of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

At 5:30 pm, he will participate in a grand roadshow in Patna in support of NDA candidates.

Later, at around 6:45 pm, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara at Patna City.

The roadshow — considered the key highlight of the visit — will start from Dinkar Golambar at 5:30 pm and move through Nala Road, Thakurwadi and Bakarganj.

According to the Patna Traffic Police, traffic restrictions will remain in place from 2 pm to 7 pm on multiple connecting routes, including Dinkar Golambar to Nala Road, Nala Road to Bari Path, Machhua Toli to Bari Path, Khetan Market, Hathua Market to Bakarganj, Vaishali Golambar to Dinkar Golambar, and Apsara Golambar to Nala Road Golambar.

Only fire tenders, ambulances, patient vehicles, judicial vehicles, election duty vehicles and vehicles with proper passes will be permitted on these stretches.

Parking space for the general public and party workers participating in the roadshow has been arranged at Gandhi Maidan, Patna Science College, Patna College, under the double-decker bridge, Moin-ul-Haq Stadium and Shakha Maidan.

Traffic police have appealed to people to cooperate and use alternative routes.

Sunday is expected to be a high-voltage political day in Bihar, with multiple top leaders campaigning across the state.

Apart from the Prime Minister’s programs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Grand Alliance CM-face Tejashwi Yadav will attend multiple election rallies in Munger, Patna, Vaishali and Saran.

