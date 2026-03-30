PM Modi to engage with Assam, Puducherry voters via NaMo App today

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with people and party workers in both Assam and Puducherry on Monday, through the NaMo App as part of the outreach programme “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad.”

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The Prime Minister will address participants from Assam at 1 P.M., focusing on key issues related to the upcoming Assembly elections. Later in the day, he will engage with party workers from Puducherry at 5:30 P.M.

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted the developmental progress achieved in Assam over the past decade. He stated that the state has witnessed significant growth across sectors and expressed confidence that voters will support another term for the “double-engine” NDA government.

Speaking about Puducherry, PM Modi said the NDA government has fulfilled the aspirations of the Union Territory over the last five years. He added that this performance would likely translate into continued public support in the upcoming elections.

“Over the last 5 years, the double-engine NDA Government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Puducherry. That is why the people of Puducherry are going to bless NDA yet again," he said.

“Looking forward to joining the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Puducherry’ on the 30th at 5:30 PM," PM Modi added.

According to a statement issued on March 27 by the BJP Assam unit, the interaction will enable the Prime Minister to connect directly with grassroots workers and the general public through a digital platform.

The virtual programme is being viewed as a key campaign initiative aimed at strengthening voter outreach and energising party workers ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Earlier, on March 1, Prime Minister Modi had dedicated several development projects to the nation and laid the foundation stone for initiatives worth over Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry. Addressing a gathering during the event, he highlighted the government’s focus on promoting spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and health tourism to elevate the Union Territory’s growth trajectory.

--IANS

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