PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet, first after Op-Sindoor

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a crucial meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on June 4, marking the first such gathering since India’s decisive military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’.

This high-level meeting follows India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians who were holidaying in the J&K town.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a meticulously planned offensive targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

The Indian Armed Forces executed the strikes with precision, dismantling key terror infrastructure while ensuring minimal collateral damage.

The operation also included counterattacks on Pakistan’s military installations, particularly air bases, reinforcing India’s commitment to national security.

The upcoming ministerial meeting is expected to provide a detailed briefing on the operation, offering insights into its execution and strategic impact.

Sources indicate that the discussion will also align with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) upcoming programmes to celebrate the first anniversary of the Modi government’s third term.

The prime minister is likely to outline his administration’s broader governance agenda, emphasising national security, economic policies, and diplomatic strategies.

Beyond Operation Sindoor, the meeting will serve as a platform for reviewing key government initiatives and assessing their implementation.

The Council of Ministers convenes every three months, bringing together top bureaucrats and policymakers to deliberate on pressing national issues.

Given the geopolitical ramifications of India’s recent military action, this session is expected to be particularly significant.

PM Modi has consistently underscored India’s firm stance against terrorism, asserting that Operation Sindoor represents a “new normal” in the country’s approach to cross-border threats.

His speeches have highlighted the operation’s success in neutralising terror networks and sending a strong message to adversaries.

As the government marks its first year in office, this meeting will likely reinforce its commitment to safeguarding national interests while charting the course for future policy decisions.

