PM Modi to celebrate birthday with 'Sewa Pakhwada' focused on women's health, says MP CM

Bhopal, Sep 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his 75th birthday on September 17 with a unique gesture of public service, dedicating the day to women's health through the launch of a nationwide initiative titled 'Sewa Pakhwada' (Service Fortnight).

The campaign will focus on organising health check-up camps across Madhya Pradesh and other states, aiming to improve the well-being of women, who constitute half of India's population, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while speaking at the Swadeshi Mela in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He praised the Prime Minister's humility and commitment to grassroots welfare.

"While many celebrate with grandeur, PM Modi chooses to serve the poor and women in a traditional, modest way," Chief Minister Yadav said.

PM Modi had previously celebrated his birthday by launching the world's first intercontinental translocation of cheetahs to India, underscoring his penchant for impactful initiatives.

As part of the celebrations, PM Modi will also inaugurate the country's first PM Mitra (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in Dhar district.

The park, spread over 2,158 acres, is poised to transform Madhya Pradesh into a textile hub, with Rs 12,508 crore in investments already committed by 15 companies.

The facility will include spinning, weaving, dyeing, and garment manufacturing units, creating a full value chain and generating massive employment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the global potential of Madhya Pradesh's organic cotton, stating, "Our cotton will fetch premium prices internationally, directly benefiting farmers."

The park is expected to create one lakh direct and two lakh indirect jobs, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and boosting rural development.

Security preparations are underway in Dhar ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, with large crowds expected. The dual launch of Sewa Pakhwada and PM Mitra Park reflects PM Modi's commitment to inclusive growth, women's empowerment, and industrial transformation.

--IANS

sktr/svn