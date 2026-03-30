PM Modi to campaign in Chennai, Puducherry on April 3-4 ahead of Assembly polls

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to intensify the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign in the South with a two-day visit to Chennai and Puducherry on April 3 and 4, in the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory.

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According to sources, the Prime Minister will arrive at Chennai International Airport on the afternoon of April 3. Soon after landing, he is expected to proceed directly to Puducherry, where he will address a major public rally in the evening.

The meeting is aimed at mobilising support for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners ahead of the April 9 polling in Puducherry.

Following the public event, PM Modi will return to Chennai later that night. Security agencies and local police have begun extensive preparations for the high-profile visit, with the Greater Chennai City Police putting in place elaborate security and other related arrangements across key locations.

Multiple layers of security, traffic diversions, and restrictions are expected to be enforced to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the Prime Minister’s engagements.

On April 4, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold an interaction with around 100 party functionaries, grassroots organisers, and key stakeholders in Chennai.

The closed-door meeting is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level mobilisation and fine-tuning campaign strategies as the April 23 polling date in Tamil Nadu approaches.

Later in the day, PM Modi will take part in an election campaign in support of the NDA candidate in Mylapore, one of Chennai’s politically significant constituencies.

Party sources indicated that a roadshow is also being planned, with areas such as T. Nagar under consideration, although the final route is yet to be officially confirmed.

The visit is being viewed as a crucial push by the BJP leadership to consolidate its presence in Tamil Nadu, where it is contesting as part of a broader alliance, while also reinforcing its campaign in Puducherry. With both regions heading into tightly contested elections, the Prime Minister’s tour is expected to energise party cadres and boost the NDA’s visibility in the final stretch of campaigning.

--IANS

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