PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood golden jubilee celebrations tomorrow

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday, May 29, according to an official statement from the Home Department.

Marking 50 glorious years of Statehood, the Prime Minister will participate in 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth'. The historic event will commemorate Sikkim's transformation from a monarchy to becoming the 22nd state of India in 1975, following a referendum that led to the merger of the erstwhile Chogyal kingdom with the Indian Union.

The northeastern state, India's second smallest, attained full statehood on May 16, 1975. The accession came with a special constitutional safeguard -- Article 371F -- ensuring the preservation of Sikkim's unique ethnic identity, cultural traditions, and customs.

Over the past five decades, Sikkim has emerged as a model for sustainable development and eco-friendly governance, drawing national and global recognition for its green initiatives and environmental stewardship.

The Sikkim government has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme 'Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim', celebrating the essence of the north-eastern state's cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour and history.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; a Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District; a Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District, among others.

The Prime Minister will also release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of Statehood.

While PM Modi was originally scheduled to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations on May 16, the visit was deferred due to Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Earlier, on May 16, the Prime Minister had extended his greetings to the people of Sikkim through a message on X, stating, "Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood! Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in diverse sectors. May the people of this beautiful state continue to prosper."

In preparation for the high-profile event, the Sikkim government has extended formal invitations to all officers from the rank of Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary (and their equivalents), along with staff from various state departments, public sector undertakings, and central government agencies in Gangtok.

The invitees have been requested to attend the function in traditional attire and will be seated in the Western Gallery of the stadium.

The celebration is scheduled to commence at approximately 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Additionally, the heads of departments and secretaries have been instructed to ensure full attendance from their respective teams to make the event a grand success.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the ceremony, the Sikkim government had earlier issued an advisory, announcing the temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok along with vehicular movement restrictions across key routes in the capital city.

--IANS

sd/dpb