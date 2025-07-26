PM Modi to attend millennium celebrations of Chola emperor's maritime expedition in TN tomorrow (Ld)

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a series of high-profile programmes in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 27, including the millennium celebrations of Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition and the commencement of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple’s construction.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Tomorrow, 27th July will witness a very special programme to mark a thousand years of the maritime expedition of the great Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, a shining example of Chola architecture. It is our privilege that a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I is being released, also celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, currently recovering at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, has deputed Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to submit a memorandum to the visiting Prime Minister.

The memorandum outlines key demands related to the state’s financial and developmental concerns.

In his post on X, Stalin said: “Due to my hospitalisation, I have sent a petition containing the requests to be presented to the Honorable Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu through the Chief Secretary. Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present it to the Honourable Prime Minister.”

Security has been significantly tightened in Tiruchirappalli and Ariyalur districts ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

A five-tier security arrangement has been in place since Thursday, with deployment of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Tamil Nadu police, and central security agencies.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchy airport around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, after inaugurating the expanded terminal at Thoothukudi airport.

PM Modi’s visit comes immediately after returning from official trips to the UK and the Maldives.

He will first arrive in Tuticorin, where he will unveil a series of infrastructure and connectivity initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s economic and industrial growth.

In a significant step toward enhancing regional air infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

He will stay overnight at the tourist bungalow in Tiruchy, which has also come under intense security cover.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi will travel by helicopter to Ariyalur to participate in the Rajendra Chola I millennium celebrations at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

SPG teams have conducted security sweeps at all critical points, including Tiruchy airport, the tourist bungalow, and the event venue.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have scanned the entire route, and residents near key locations have been asked to adhere strictly to police instructions.

Local authorities have also enforced a ban on flying drones and unmanned aerial vehicles from July 24 to July 27.

District administrations have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance throughout the Prime Minister’s visit, which concludes on Sunday evening.

The event is being held to honour the maritime prowess and architectural legacy of the Chola empire.

