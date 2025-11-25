PM Modi to attend martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru in Kurukshetra today

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Tuesday to participate in a series of significant cultural and spiritual events. His visit aims to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur and promote the state’s rich heritage.

To spread the message of the Guru’s penance, sacrifice, and glorious legacy, the state government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Jyotisar, where the Prime Minister will attend the ceremony.

After the event, PM Modi will visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, which will soon be opened to tourists from India and abroad. He will also inaugurate Panchjanya on the same premises.

In addition, the Prime Minister will take part in the International Gita Mahotsav and participate in the Maha Aarti.

On November 25, a ‘samagam’ will be held here on the Shaheedi diwas with PM Modi attending as the chief guest. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Haryana state government is continuously working to promote the traditions, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities.

In this regard, the government celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with great respect and reverence, and now the 350th Shaheedi diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur is also being commemorated.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government, he said it is the firm resolve of the state to spread awareness about the Gurus’ sacrifices and their unparalleled contributions to humanity so that future generations may draw guidance from these sacred inspirations.

The Chief Minister also said that Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, made a supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion, and the nation, a legacy that must be shared with every individual so that future generations could draw inspiration from this profound history.

--IANS

rs/