PM Modi to address NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli, to launch development projects (Ld)

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) With the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election expected soon, political activity in the State has intensified. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday evening to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting at Panchapur and launch a series of major development projects.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will attend official engagements in Kochi, Kerala, before flying to Tiruchirappalli. He is scheduled to depart for Kochi at around 5 PM in a special aircraft and arrive in Tiruchirappalli shortly thereafter.

From the airport, he will travel by helicopter to Panchapur, where the official programme and political rally are being organised.

At the government function, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹5,650 crore.

Among the key initiatives is the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts, which will be developed with an investment of ₹3,680 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation a lubricant oil manufacturing plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai, built at a cost of ₹1,490 crore.

In addition, he will inaugurate 89 rural road projects covering about 370 kilometres under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana across Tamil Nadu. Another major project to be launched is the foundation stone for the Greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway 81.

The Prime Minister will also flag off six trains, including two Amrit Bharat Express services, two other express trains and a passenger train service, aimed at strengthening rail connectivity in the region.

Following the government event, the Prime Minister will address the NDA’s public meeting at a specially-prepared venue on the other side of the Panchapur grounds around 6.30 PM.

The rally is being held on a sprawling 30-acre site with extensive arrangements made for the gathering. Security has been tightened in and around the area, with the police taking full control of the Panchapur region.

Several NDA leaders are expected to share the stage with the Prime Minister, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan and IJK leader Parivendhar.

According to BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, nearly seven lakh people are expected to attend the meeting. With the Assembly election schedule likely to be announced next week, the rally is also expected to set the stage for the NDA’s seat-sharing agreement in the State.

