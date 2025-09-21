PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to sources.

While the exact subject of his address has not been confirmed, speculation is strong that he may speak on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, which are scheduled to come into effect on Monday (September 22).

The timing of the Prime Minister's address is significant as it comes just a day before the rollout of GST 2.0, leading many to believe that this will be the focus of his message to the country.

On August 15, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi had already announced that the government would bring in next-generation GST reforms by Diwali, calling it a move that would reduce the burden on households through lower taxes on essential items.

"The government will bring Next Generation GST reforms, which will bring down the tax burden on the common man. It will be a Diwali gift for you," PM Modi had said, stressing that these reforms are designed to provide direct relief to citizens while giving a boost to economic activity.

Subsequently, on September 4, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that the GST Council had given its nod to the new reform package.

She highlighted that the reforms aim at easing the lives of ordinary citizens while also ensuring a more business-friendly framework for traders and entrepreneurs, particularly small businesses.

The GST Council's decision included reducing taxes on a wide range of items, from packaged foods to consumer electronics, thereby bringing the indirect tax regime closer to a simplified two-rate structure. This move was aimed at making the tax system more straightforward and stimulating demand in the economy.

Apart from GST reforms, there is also speculation that the Prime Minister may touch upon other pressing issues, such as the recent crackdown in the United States on H-1B visa holders, which directly impacts a large number of Indian professionals working in the American tech sector. Another possible topic could be India's ongoing tariff disagreements with Washington.

The Prime Minister might also reiterate the government's call to use 'Swadeshi' and build a 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Prime Minister's most recent such address to the nation was on May 12, when he briefed the people on Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory action after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

