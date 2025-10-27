PM Modi to address Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai on Oct 29

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mumbai on October 29 to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

The Global Maritime CEO Forum, the flagship event of India Maritime Week 2025, will bring together CEOs of global maritime companies, major investors, policy-makers, innovators, and international partners to deliberate on the future of the global maritime ecosystem.

The Forum will serve as a key platform for dialogue on sustainable maritime growth, resilient supply chains, green shipping, and inclusive blue economy strategies.

The Prime Minister’s participation reflects his deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

This long-term vision, built on four strategic pillars — port-led development, shipping and shipbuilding, seamless logistics, and maritime skill-building — aims to position India among the world’s leading maritime powers.

India Maritime Week 2025 serves as the government of India’s premier global platform to translate this vision into action, bringing together leading stakeholders across shipping, ports, shipbuilding, cruise tourism, and blue economy finance, said the government release.

Being organised from October 27 to 312025, under the theme “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision”, IMW 2025 will showcase India’s strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy.

IMW 2025 will draw participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his inaugural address at the IMW 2025 on Monday said said that due to the reforms undertaken by the Modi government in the maritime sector, India is emerging as a powerhouse in the maritime field globally.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maritime vision is based on these three pillars - security, stability, and self-reliance,” he stated.

“India is playing the role of a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South today, based on its maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capability. It is also accelerating all three—development, security, and environment,” said the Home Minister.

He expressed, “Over 100 countries' representatives are present in today's maritime ceremony. This is proof that India's maritime tradition remains a central point for global partnership and regional stability even today.”

“India's maritime strength and strategic location are evident from the fact that our coastline is over 11,000 kilometres long. There are 13 coastal states and Union Territories, and our maritime business contributes significantly to the economy,” said the Home Minister.

He highlighted how this vast coastline supports trade, logistics, and the blue economy.

