PM Modi to address 122nd Mann Ki Baat tomorrow

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday (May 25) at 11 a.m.

In the last episode, PM Modi issued a stern warning to the terrorists responsible for the attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, assuring that the perpetrators and conspirators of this heinous act will face the harshest response.

He also promised the families of the victims that justice would be served.

Addressing the 121st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 27, PM Modi said, "Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is deep agony in my heart. The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack has left every citizen heartbroken. Every Indian feels deep sympathy for the families of the victims. A person may belong to any state or speak any language, but they feel the pain of those who lost their loved ones in this attack."

"I understand that every Indian is seething after seeing the images of the terrorist attack. This attack in Pahalgam reflects the frustration of those who patronise terrorism; it shows their cowardice," he said.

"At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, schools and colleges were vibrant, construction activities had gained unprecedented momentum, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was witnessing a record increase, people's incomes were rising, new opportunities were being created for the youth, enemies of the nation, enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like it," the PM said.

"Terrorists and their masters want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and that is why such a big conspiracy was hatched," he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that in this war against terrorism, the unity of the nation and the solidarity of 140 crore Indians are the nation's greatest strength.

In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also reflected on the significance of the months of April and May in India's freedom struggle, highlighting the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during that time.

He spoke of the struggles faced by farmers, particularly in Bihar, where the British were forcing them to cultivate indigo, a crop that rendered the soil barren.

Recalling Gandhiji's arrival, he shared, "The farmers told Gandhiji, 'Our land is dying, we are not getting food grains to eat.' The pain of lakhs of farmers made a resolve come up in Gandhiji's mind. From there, the historic Satyagraha of Champaran started."

PM Modi also paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, who contributed significantly to the Satyagraha. He urged young people to read Rajendra Prasad's book, 'Satyagraha in Champaran,' saying it is essential to understand the history of the struggle.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the significance of May, with the anniversary of the first battle of India's Independence approaching.

