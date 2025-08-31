PM Modi thanks rescue teams as monsoon wreaks havoc in several parts of India

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian Armed Forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), social workers and locals who have stepped in to help with the rescue efforts as the monsoon continues to wreak havoc in several parts of the country.

The monsoon has caused significant devastation across various parts of India, from North to South, since its onset. States such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to floods, landslides, and flash floods.

Addressing the 125th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In this monsoon season, natural disasters are testing the country. In the last few weeks, we have witnessed massive havoc caused by floods and landslides. Homes torn apart, fields submerged, entire families destroyed. The relentless surge in water levels swept away bridges; roads got washed away, and people's lives were in danger."

Expressing distress, he said that these incidents have saddened every Indian. "The pain of the families who lost their loved ones is shared by all of us," he added.

Praising the rescue officials for their work in times of crisis, the Prime Minister said, "Wherever there was a crisis, our NDRF, SDRF personnel and other security forces worked day and night to save people. The soldiers also took the help of technology. Efforts were made to speed up the rescue and relief efforts with the help of thermal cameras, live detectors, sniffer dogs, and drone surveillance."

Expressing gratitude, PM Modi said, "During this, relief material was delivered by helicopters and the injured were airlifted. Armed forces came forward to help in times of crisis. Local people, social workers, doctors and administration; everyone made every possible effort in this hour of crisis. I heartily thank every such citizen who has prioritised humanity in these difficult times."

--IANS

sd/dpb