PM Modi tells India’s decade-long growth story in longest ever I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In a moment that fused symbolism with stamina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi etched his name into the annals of Indian political history by delivering the longest-ever Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Clocking in at an unprecedented 1 hour and 43 minutes, PM Modi’s 2025 address was not just a record-breaker -- it was a rhetorical marathon that spanned policy, pride, and poetic nationalism.

This feat places PM Modi ahead of his predecessors in both duration and delivery.

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, was known for his lyrical brevity. His iconic “Tryst with Destiny” speech in 1947 lasted just under 20 minutes but remains immortal in its cadence and conviction.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, often terse and tactical, rarely crossed the 40-minute mark, preferring sharp declarations over sweeping narratives.

Rajiv Gandhi, with his tech-forward vision, kept his addresses crisp, while former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poetic pauses and philosophical depth made his 50-minute speeches feel timeless.

Two-term Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the economist-statesman, was methodical and restrained -- his longest Independence Day speech in 2007 lasted about 55 minutes, focused on inclusive growth and infrastructure.

With this, PM Modi surpassed his own 98-minute record set during the 78th Independence Day in 2024, and eclipsed his previous high of 96 minutes in 2016.

His shortest speech remains the 56-minute address in 2017. This year’s speech also marked PM Modi’s 12th consecutive Independence Day address.

Since his first address in 2014, which lasted 65 minutes, PM Modi’s speeches have consistently reflected a trend of increasing depth and duration -- 88 minutes in 2015, 83 in 2018, 92 in 2019, 90 in 2020, 88 in 2021, 74 in 2022, and 90 in 2023.

In contrast, the shortest recorded Independence Day speeches were by Nehru in 1954 and Indira Gandhi in 1966, both clocking just 14 minutes.

PM Modi’s 2025 address not only set a new benchmark for oratorical endurance but also reaffirmed his commitment to detailed national storytelling in an era of compressed political messaging.

What made PM Modi’s speech historic wasn’t just its length -- it was its layered structure.

PM Modi wove together threads of economic reform, digital sovereignty, youth empowerment, and India’s global positioning with a storyteller’s flair.

He invoked ancient wisdom and modern metrics, quoting scriptures and statistics with equal ease.

His voice rose and fell like a seasoned orator, punctuated by applause and the occasional chant of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

The speech was a powerful demonstration of Prime Minister Modi’s commitment and communicative stamina.

In an era often defined by fleeting attention spans and abbreviated messaging, his speech stood out as a bold affirmation that India’s journey -- rich in complexity and aspiration -- deserves the time and depth to be told in full.

As the Tricolour fluttered above Delhi’s skyline, PM Modi’s words lingered in the air -- long, loud, and laden with legacy. A record was set, but more importantly, a message was sent: India’s voice is expansive, and its vision, enduring.

--IANS

sktr/dpb