PM Modi spotlights unsung hero: Panna forest guard's quest to preserve medicinal treasures

Bhopal, Jan 25 (IANS) In the 130th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an inspiring tale of dedication to environmental conservation, spotlighting Jagdish Prasad Ahirwar, a humble forest beat guard from Madhya Pradesh's Panna district.

Read More

Ahirwar's proactive efforts to document and safeguard the region's rich bounty of medicinal plants have not only earned national recognition but also underscored the vital role of grassroots initiatives in preserving India's natural heritage, PM Modi said.

Ahirwar, who patrols the dense jungles of Panna -- home to the renowned Panna Tiger Reserve -- noticed a critical gap during one of his routine rounds. Valuable knowledge about the forest's medicinal flora, passed down through generations but never formally recorded, risked being lost forever, he said.

Motivated by a desire to protect this indigenous wisdom and pass it on to future generations, he embarked on a personal mission to catalogue these plants systematically.

Over time, Ahirwar identified more than 125 species of medicinal plants scattered across the jungle, PM Modi said.

For each, he meticulously gathered photographs, local names, traditional uses, and precise locations.

These plants, ranging from those with anti-inflammatory properties to remedies for common ailments, hold immense potential for both local communities and scientific research.

His compilation includes details on how these herbs aid in treating everything from digestive issues to skin conditions, drawing from ancient Ayurvedic knowledge intertwined with the forest's ecosystem.

Recognising the value of his work, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department stepped in to formalise the data, PM Modi further said.

They compiled Ahirwar's findings into an official record, now published as a comprehensive book.

This resource has become invaluable for researchers, botanists, and environmentalists studying biodiversity in central India's forests, he said. It also supports sustainable harvesting practices, ensuring that the plants are protected from overexploitation while benefiting eco-tourism and local economies, PM Modi said.

The PM said that this same spirit of environmental protection is being seen on a larger scale today.

"With that thought in mind, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is being run across the country. Today, crores of people have joined this campaign. More than 200 crore trees have been planted in the country so far. This shows that people are now more aware of environment protection and want to contribute in some way or the other," PM Modi said.

--IANS

sktr/dpb