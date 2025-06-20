PM Modi slams RJD for ‘insulting’ Ambedkar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s birthday celebration

Patna, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a high-energy public rally in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leadership over the alleged insult of B.R. Ambedkar during the birthday celebrations of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Without directly naming Lalu Yadav, PM Modi condemned what he called the brazen attitude of the RJD leadership for not apologising to the nation over the incident.

“These people have been the promoters of hooliganism, mafia rule and corruption. How did the RJD people treat Baba Saheb’s picture? Posters have been put up asking them to apologise for insulting Baba Saheb, but these people will never apologise,” the Prime Minister said, addressing a massive crowd in Siwan.

He further added, “By insulting Baba Saheb, these people consider themselves bigger than him.”

Shifting the focus to the broader performance of past regimes, PM Modi blamed both the Congress and RJD for pushing Bihar into “lawlessness”, “poverty”, and “mass migration”.

“Those with the lantern and the hand say family support and family development. But it was this very alliance that gave Bihar the stigma of jungle raj,” PM Modi said.

He recalled the turbulent times before the NDA rule, saying, “Our youth have only heard the horrors of 20 years ago as tales. They don’t know what jungle raj really looked like. The hand and lantern symbolised an era that drove Biharis out of their homes in search of basic dignity.”

He praised the resilience of Bihari citizens, stating that despite the hardship, they never compromised on their self-respect.

PM Modi said that the looting and misgovernance of past governments made poverty a permanent feature in the state.

“The people with the hand and the lantern together hurt the pride of Bihar. They looted so much that poverty became the misfortune of this land,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s sharp remarks come amid heightened political tensions and ahead of crucial state-level elections.

--IANS

ajk/dan