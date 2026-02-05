PM Modi slams Congress & TMC, says his govt reduced NPAs below 1 pc, PSUs at record profits

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, defended his government's banking and public sector reforms while launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Congress and Trinamool Congress, amid the ongoing Budget Session disruptions.

Highlighting achievements in the banking sector, Prime Minister Modi said that non-performing assets (NPAs) have been reduced to below one per cent through multiple reforms, describing a robust banking system as essential for a strong economy.

He contrasted this with past governments, claiming that public sector undertakings (PSUs) have now reached record profits and are serving as catalysts for the 'Make-in-India' initiative, generating employment, and expanding globally.

He accused the Opposition members of spreading misinformation about PSUs, likening them to urban Naxals attempting to incite unrest outside factory gates.

Prime Minister Modi expressed disappointment over the quality of discussions in the House, noting that he had listened to various speeches but felt the level could have been higher.

He targeted the Trinamool Congress specifically, pointing to the poor law and order situation in West Bengal while its MPs advocate in the Parliament.

He criticised their stance on illegal immigrants, or "ghuspetiye", saying that even developed countries are deporting such individuals, yet some "parties" in India shield them.

Prime Minister Modi warned that illegal immigrants are stealing jobs from the youth, encroaching on Adivasi (tribal) lands, escalating violence, and endangering women's safety.

He drew a sharp contrast on the term "deal", saying that today it evokes positive trade agreements, whereas in the past it reminded people of scandals like "Bofors deal", where the focus was allegedly on personal enrichment.

Expressing gratitude to Indian citizens for enabling him to serve, PM Modi said much of his government's energy has gone into correcting Congress-era mistakes.

He emphasised a shift to future-ready policies, ending ad-hocism in favour of consistent, structured governance that has earned international trust.

"Under the mantra of "reform-transform-perform", India is on the "reform express", with structural and policy changes adding value across sectors, preparing the country to compete globally in every way," PM Modi said.

