PM Modi Slams Congress Over 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' in Rajya Sabha Debate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted Congress in his reply to the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha and said that expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake.

The Prime Minister said the President's speech was inspirational, effective and "showed the way forward to us all".

He said a lot had been said about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and he can't understand what can be problem with this.

"Expecting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from Congress will be a huge mistake. It is beyond their thinking and it also doesn't suit their roadmap because the whole party is dedicated only to one family," he said.

PM Modi alleged that Congress' model of politics is "lies, corruption, family and appeasement.

"In Congress model, the first thing is Family First". Their energy was spent on this," he said.

"Today, attempts are being made to spread caste poison in the society...For many years, OBC MPs from all parties had been demanding constitutional status for the OBC Panel. But their demand was rejected, as it might not have suited their (Congress) politics. But we gave constitutional status to this panel," he added.

The Prime Minister said after 2014, India got an alternate model of governance which is not "focused on appeasement, but on satisfaction."

Over 70 members took part in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)