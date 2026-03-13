PM Modi slams Congress, highlights Bodoland development in virtual rally in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed a large gathering in Kokrajhar from Guwahati after inclement weather prevented him from travelling to the Bodoland area as scheduled.

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Addressing the people of Bodoland through a virtual link, the Prime Minister said he had started from Delhi with the intention of reaching Kokrajhar, but could not do so due to adverse weather conditions. “That is why I am addressing the people of Bodoland from Guwahati,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation of Assam over the past decade, PM Modi said the state had witnessed decades of violence in the past but is now moving steadily towards peace and stability. “Assam has witnessed violence for decades, but today the state is peaceful. In the last 10 years, the state has seen tremendous development,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Kokrajhar and the Bodoland region are poised to emerge as important centres of economic activity and business in the coming years. The Prime Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, accusing the party of betraying the people of Bodoland and Assam for years.

“Bodoland was a witness to the betrayal of Congress. When Congress was in power at the Centre, they only signed agreements on paper but did not implement them,” he said.

PM Modi said that real progress began only after the Congress was voted out of both the Centre and the state. “When Congress was routed from both the state and the Centre, the double-engine government of the BJP started working with full commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.

He alleged that Congress had a history of making false promises. “Congress is a machine of false promises. They never had the intention to fulfil their promises, whereas the BJP has been honestly trying to implement every commitment made to the people,” the PM said.

Referring to earlier initiatives for Bodoland, he recalled that during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Centre had taken significant steps for the region. “In 2003, the Vajpayee government formed the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and launched several development projects in the region,” he said.

PM Modi further said that the signing of the historic Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 marked a major step towards lasting peace in the region. He added that several cadres of insurgent groups have shunned violence and joined the mainstream, leading better lives.

“Many cadres of terror outfits have laid down arms and joined the mainstream. They are now leading a good life and contributing to the development of society,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in Assam, noting that several new medical colleges are being established across the state.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to the development of Bodoland, PM Modi said the BJP government remains dedicated to improving the lives of the people of the region. He also accused the Congress of compromising national security and supporting infiltrators.

“Congress has done a sin by compromising national security. They have always stood behind infiltrators and continue to do the same,” he said. The Prime Minister warned that the situation in Assam’s Dhubri and Goalpara districts was becoming dangerous due to infiltration.

He said the present government has taken decisive steps to reclaim land occupied by infiltrators and restore the rights of indigenous people. “Our government has taken a big step to bring back lands occupied by infiltrators. Now the indigenous people of Assam are getting their land rights,” the PM said.

Appealing to voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, PM Modi urged people to reject the Congress. “I appeal to the people to punish the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls. Together we are building a prosperous Assam,” he said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister virtually launched a series of development initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure and economic growth in the Bodoland region and across Assam.

--IANS

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