'PM Modi showed personal concern for each MP': BJP leaders praise Prime Minister’s gesture after NDA dinner

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) BJP MPs on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting a special dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Members of Parliament at his official residence in the national capital, describing the gathering as warm, personal, and unprecedented.

The dinner, held on Thursday evening, marked one of the most significant interactions between the Prime Minister and alliance MPs following the NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Recalling the event, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s personal touch. “It was an extraordinary gesture. Just like a guardian of the house inquires about each member’s well-being, the Prime Minister showed deep concern for the MPs,” he said, adding that many lawmakers felt genuinely appreciated.

BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how the event made many MPs feel honoured. “It is our privilege. Many of us are MPs who have never had a meal at the Prime Minister’s house. But this time, many, many of us went, had tea, and dined with the Prime Minister. Everyone enjoyed it,” he said.

The dinner was earlier planned during the previous Parliament session but had been postponed due to the devastating floods in Punjab. With preparations revived this week, the gathering saw full attendance from all NDA MPs, according to sources. Senior Union Ministers were entrusted with overseeing coordination for MPs from their respective regions to ensure smooth arrangements.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar coordinated with MPs from Odisha and West Bengal, while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju handled arrangements for legislators from the Northeastern states.

Nearly 54 tables were set up for the occasion, each accommodating eight MPs from different alliance partners alongside BJP MPs.

In a unique format designed to encourage interaction, a Union Minister was seated at every table. Prime Minister Modi also moved from table to table, spending time with MPs across the venue -- something many leaders described as a memorable and warm gesture.

