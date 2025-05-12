PM Modi should clarify over US ceasefire mediation: Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur, May 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday raised serious concerns over the recent developments following Operation Sindoor and the declared ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Dotasra stated that after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent Indian civilians, there was nationwide outrage. In response, the entire opposition, including the Congress party, supported the Centre in taking firm action. He lauded the Indian Army's bravery, stating that the nation takes pride in the military's decisive action to eliminate terrorist hideouts.

However, Dotasra expressed concern over a social media post by the U.S. President, in which it was stated that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire.

He criticised the Union government for not clarifying whether the U.S. played a mediating role.

“It is shameful that the US President equated India with Pakistan, a nation that harbours terrorists,” Dotasra said, adding that the American statement also mentioned potential US involvement in resolving the Kashmir issue, a claim the Indian government has not denied.

Dotasra demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting and a special session of the Lok Sabha to present full details of any communication or agreement involving the U.S., the ceasefire, and the Kashmir issue.

He reiterated that India has always opposed third-party mediation in bilateral matters like Kashmir and asked whether the current government is still upholding this long-standing policy.

Dotasra also raised the issue of MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who was sentenced to three years in a criminal case, a verdict upheld by both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“According to the rules, Meena’s membership should be automatically terminated. The Congress submitted a memorandum to the Speaker on May 5, but no action has been taken.”

He warned that if the Assembly Speaker fails to revoke Meena’s membership within 24 hours, the Congress Party will consider legal and public agitation.

“It is ironic that Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was revoked within 24 hours, while no decision has been taken in this case even after 25 days,” he said.

