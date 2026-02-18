PM Modi set to visit TN twice in March as NDA gears up for Assembly polls

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Tamil Nadu twice in March as part of an intensified campaign push ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to political sources.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule for five States, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, later this month, setting the stage for a high-voltage campaign.

In Tamil Nadu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-headed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is in the final stages of consolidating its alliance structure.

Key regional players such as the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have already aligned with the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), strengthening the NDA’s position in the State.

Last month, on January 23, Prime Minister Modi addressed the NDA's first major public rally in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, signalling the formal launch of the alliance's campaign in Tamil Nadu.

The rally drew a significant crowd and marked the beginning of coordinated efforts among alliance partners to challenge the ruling DMK.

Sources indicate that PM Modi is likely to participate in a massive public meeting in Madurai on March 1 to further galvanise party cadres and voters in southern Tamil Nadu.

Another rally is reportedly being planned in Vellore on March 6, aimed at consolidating support in the northern and western regions of the State.

Preparations for both events are said to be under way, with local leaders mobilising grassroots workers to ensure strong turnout.

Party sources suggest that the seat-sharing arrangement among NDA constituents is expected to be finalised well before the Prime Minister’s visit, allowing the alliance to present a united front during the campaign.

With the election announcement imminent, political activity across Tamil Nadu has intensified.

The NDA hopes that the Prime Minister’s repeated visits will energise its support base and sharpen its electoral messaging as the State heads into a crucial Assembly battle.

--IANS

aal/svn