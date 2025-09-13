PM Modi says Centre making constant efforts for Manipur's development

Imphal, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Union government is constantly making efforts for Manipur's development as 'Viksit Bharat' will be further reinforced with 'Viksit Manipur'.

Inaugurating 17 infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore from the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, the Prime Minister said that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate as it has rich and historic traditions for fighting against injustice.

"To overcome the situation, united efforts are very important to take forward Manipur's development and prosperity," PM Modi said, adding that a new era of development already started in the state during the past 11 years as the state witnessed less development before 2014.

The Prime Minister, without mentioning the hostilities between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, stressed the need to make a bridge between Imphal's valley region and hilly areas.

Referring to the inauguration of a new Civil Secretariat, at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, he said that from the new Civil Secretariat better services would be provided to the people.

For the convenience of the Manipur people going to Delhi and Kolkata for various purposes state Bhavans were constructed in New Delhi and Kolkata, PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating the two Bhavans, constructed at a total cost of Rs 206 crore.

He added that with the inauguration of 17 infrastructure projects on Saturday, Manipur's development would be further boosted and many more employment opportunities would be created.

Several projects were undertaken to deal with the chronic flood problems in the state, PM Modi said and told the public gathering that for each and every problem of Manipur, his government has always been sensitive.

Noting that Manipur women are frontrunners in the country, the Prime Minister added that four 'Ima Markets' (all women-run markets) were inaugurated at four locations -- Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel and Moirang.

Women would be greatly benefitted from the markets, PM Modi said, adding that due to the recent GST reforms, which would be effective from September 22, women and common people would be benefitted.

The Prime Minister said that as part of the GST reforms, cement and construction materials would be cheaper, and GST on most hotels has been reduced to only five per cent making travelling to various places, staying in hotels, and eating out would now become more affordable.

He emphasised that this would encourage more people to travel, explore, and enjoy different parts of the country.

He noted that tourist hubs like the Northeast will particularly benefit from this change.

The Prime Minister said that the Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose first hoisted the Indian tricolour flag in Manipur's Moirang.

He also added that Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been renamed 'Mount Manipur' in the honour and memory of Manipur's great freedom fighters, who sacrificed their life for fighting against the British empire.

Referring to the rich culture of the state, PM Modi said that without Manipuri culture and sports, India's culture and sports are incomplete.

Considering the huge contributions and success of Manipuri sports personalities, the state was chosen to set up the National Sports University, he said, and commented that India is going to be the sports powerhouse in the world and the role of Manipuri sportsmen and women would be invaluable.

Those 17 projects, the Prime Minister inaugurated in Imphal include Manipur Bhawan at New Delhi's Dwarka and Salt Lake city in Kolkata, Civil Secretariat, New Police Headquarters and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) building at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, Ima Markets (all women markets) at four locations (Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, Moirang).

He also inaugurated development of Western River Front of Imphal River Phase-II at Imphal, construction of four-lane bridge over Irang River on Imphal-Jiribam National Highway-38 in Noney district and Eklavya Model Residential School at Tokpa village, Loktak Project in Churachandpur district.

From Imphal, the Prime Minister visited Guwahati, where he would attend the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

