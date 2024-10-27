PM Modi salutes "indomitable spirit and courage" of all Ranks, Veterans on occasion of Infantry Day

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the "indomitable spirit and courage" of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry on the occasion of Infantry Day.

In a post on X PM Modi wrote, "On Infantry Day, we all salute the indomitable spirit and courage of all Ranks and Veterans of the Infantry, who tirelessly protect us. They always stand resolute in the face of any adversity, ensuring the safety and security of our nation. The infantry embodies the essence of strength, valour and duty, inspiring every Indian.

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other senior officers lay wreaths at the National War Memorial.



Infantry Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the landing of the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment at Srinagar airfield on 27 Oct 1947 to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the nefarious designs of Pakistani Kabaili Raiders aided by the Pakistan Army.

This gallant action resulted in the foiling of Pakistan's plans to occupy Jammu and Kashmir. Infantry is also known as the "Queen of the Battle" and its history is as old as the first human war.

As per a government release, the infantry has played a crucial role in the army in protecting the sovereignty of the nation since independence. Be it the war of 1962 with China or of 1947-48 with Pakistan, be it the war of 1965, 71, or the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The contribution of infantry in triumphing these historical wars is unparalleled.

Apart from these wars, the Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorist Operations in North and North East, Op BLUE STAR and Op RAKSHAK in Punjab, Op PAWAN in Sri Lanka, and recently Op SNOW LEOPARD in Eastern Ladakh have been the continuous witness of the sheer professionalism and commitment of infantry which eventually led to success of these operations, an official release said. (ANI)