PM Modi Reviews ₹1 Lakh Crore Projects in 45th PRAGATI Meeting: Focus on Urban Transport & Solar Energy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 45th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation involving the Centre and State governments.

During the meeting, eight major projects were reviewed, including six metro urban transport projects and one project each related to road connectivity and thermal power.

According to an official release, the combined cost of these projects, spanning various states and Union Territories, exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister emphasised that delays in project implementation not only increase costs but also prevent the public from benefiting as intended. He urged government officials at both the central and state levels to address this issue proactively.

The Prime Minister also reviewed public grievances related to the banking and insurance sectors. While he noted the reduction in grievance disposal time, he stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality resolution.

With more cities adopting metro systems as a preferred mode of public transport, the Prime Minister recommended organising workshops to share experiences among cities with ongoing or planned metro projects. This, he said, would help capture best practices and learnings for improved implementation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for timely rehabilitation and resettlement of families affected by project implementation. He directed officials to ensure these families experience ease of living through the provision of quality amenities at their new locations.

Additionally, the Prime Minister reviewed the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He instructed states and Union Territories to enhance the capacity for rooftop solar installations by fostering a robust vendor ecosystem. He also called for a reduction in the time required for processes ranging from demand generation to operationalisation. Further, he directed states to adopt a phased saturation approach for villages, towns, and cities.

To date, 363 projects worth approximately Rs 19.12 lakh crore have been reviewed across 45 editions of PRAGATI meetings. —ANI