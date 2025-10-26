PM Modi recalls Komaram Bheem's valour in 'Mann Ki Baat', urges youth to learn from tribal icon's life

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, paid tribute to Komaram Bheem, the revered tribal leader who spearheaded the Gond rebellion against the British and the feudal Nizams of Hyderabad in 1928.

The Prime Minister highlighted Bheem's courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy, saying that he left an indelible imprint on the hearts of millions, particularly within the tribal community.

"I will now take you into flashback. Imagine the early 20th century! At that time, there was no hope of freedom anywhere in sight. The British had crossed all limits of exploitation throughout India, and in that era, the period of repression was even more horrific for the patriotic people of Hyderabad. They were also forced to endure the atrocities of the cruel and merciless Nizam," the Prime Minister said.

"There was no limit to the atrocities committed against the poor, the deprived, and the tribal communities. Their lands were snatched away, and heavy taxes were also imposed. If they protested against this injustice, even their hands were cut off," he added.

He went on to narrate the bravery of a young man who rose against this tyranny.

"In such difficult times, a young man of about 20 years of age stood up against this injustice. Today, I am discussing that young man for a special reason. Before disclosing his name, I will tell you about his bravery," he said.

"During that era, when even uttering a word against the Nizam was a crime, that young man openly challenged an officer of the Nizam named Siddiqui. The Nizam had sent Siddiqui to confiscate the farmers' crops. But in this struggle against oppression, that young man killed Siddiqui. He also successfully managed to evade arrest. Escaping from the tyrannical police of the Nizam, that young man reached Assam, hundreds of kilometres away," PM Modi recounted.

"The great personality I am talking about is Komaram Bheem. His birth anniversary was celebrated on October 22. Komaram Bheem did not live a long life; he only lived for 40 years, but during his lifetime, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community," he said.

"He instilled new strength in those fighting against the Nizam. He was also known for his strategic skills. He became a major challenge to the Nizam's rule. He was killed by the Nizam's men in 1940. I urge the youth to try to learn as much as possible about him," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that Komaram Bheem's story continues to inspire generations and symbolises the spirit of resistance and courage that defines India's freedom struggle.

--IANS

sd/dpb