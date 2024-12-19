PM Modi, President Murmu Recall Bravery on Goa Liberation Day; Salutes to Freedom Fighters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day recalled the bravery and determination of the great women and men who were actively involved in the movement to free Goa.

"Today, on Goa Liberation Day, we recall the bravery and determination of the great women and men who were actively involved in the movement to free Goa. Their valour motivates us to keep working for the betterment of Goa and the prosperity of the people of the state," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu paid a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who fought for the region's freedom.

In a message shared on social media, the President expressed the nation's deep gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and the armed forces.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays tribute to bravehearts who made selfless sacrifice for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the fearless freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exceptional courage and unwavering dedication. I extend warm wishes to the people of Goa and wish them a prosperous future," the President wrote.

The President's message emphasized the courage and dedication of those who fought for Goa's freedom, highlighting their invaluable contribution to the nation's independence. This tribute resonates with the people of Goa and the rest of India as they commemorate the end of Portuguese colonial rule on December 19, 1961.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his message also called for the people to work towards the betterment of the state and its prosperity.

"Today, we honor the progressive journey of Goa's development and the strides we've made towards achieving our dream of a 'Golden Goa'. Heartfelt wishes to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay. The sacrifices and efforts of our revolutionary freedom fighters will always be remembered and cherished. I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and liberated Goa from centuries of colonial oppression. Let us work together towards the betterment of our state, aligning with the vision of Swayampurna and a Viksit Goa," the Goa Chief Minister said in his post.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in commemoration of the Indian armed forces annexing Portuguese-ruled Goa.

The day also marks the success of Operation Vijay, the 1961 military action that annexed Portuguese-ruled Goa, Daman, and Diu.

Goa's liberation occurred 14 years after India's independence from the British. —ANI