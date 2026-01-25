PM Modi praises Gen Z trend of 'bhajan clubbing', says it's heartening to see dignity, purity maintained

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praise on the 'bhajan clubbing' trend, started by the Gen Z, and said that it was "heartening" to see that the dignity and purity of the devotional songs are maintained at events like these.

Read More

He mentioned that even though the platform is modern, a continuous sense of spirituality is experienced there.

In the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In our country, bhajans and kirtans have been the soul of our culture for centuries. We have listened to bhajans in temples, during kathas, and every era has embodied Bhakti according to respective times."

Today's generation is also achieving "something spectacular", he said, adding, "Today's youth have incorporated the spirit of devotion into their experiences and lifestyles. This thinking has given rise to a new cultural trend. You must have seen such videos on social media."

"Large numbers of the youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated… There is lighting, music… There is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. It feels like a huge concert, but what is being sung there is the resonance of bhajans sung with complete concentration, dedication, and rhythm. Today, his trend is being called 'bhajan clubbing', and it's becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z," the Prime Minister said.

He commended the younger generation for upholding the decorum of words and emotions, as well as the purity of the devotional songs during the 'bhajan clubbing' events.

"It is heartening to see that the dignity and purity of bhajans are maintained at these events. Devotion is not taken lightly; neither the decorum of words nor the emotion is compromised. The stage may be modern, the musical presentation may be different, but the core spirit remains the same; a constant flow of spirituality is felt there," PM Modi added.

--IANS

sd/