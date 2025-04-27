PM Modi praises Dantewada's Science Centre, students express gratitude

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Science Centre located in Dantewada during the 121st episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' program. After receiving appreciation from PM Modi, the students and teachers of the Science Centre expressed their happiness.

PM Modi said that the youth of India is rapidly moving forward in the direction of science, technology and innovation. He said that those areas, which were once known for backwardness and violence, are now becoming centres of innovation.

PM Modi said that the Science Centre of Dantewada is attracting the attention of the entire country today, where children are being introduced to cutting-edge technologies, such as 3d printers and robotic cars. He expressed confidence that the growing attraction of the country's youth towards science and innovation will take India to new heights.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo also expressed his happiness while speaking about the 121st episode of 'Mann ki Baat' and stated that it is a "good fortune" state that he mentioned during the program.

"Today was the 121st episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. It is our good fortune that he mentioned Chhattisgarh in his program today. He mentioned the science centre we are running in Dantewada", CM Sai told reporters.

Students who visited the Science Centre shared their experiences. A student visited a total of ten rooms, where they studied magnetic levitation, a technology used to run trains in Japan and China.

"We came to visit the Science Centre today, where we visited 10 rooms, and the most liked was Magnetic Levitation. It is used to run trains in Japan and China. I thank the government for opening this Science Centre in our Dantewada", the student said.

Another student expressed her happiness after visiting the Science Centre and said that all her doubts were cleared.

"I got to see many activities here and our doubts were cleared well here. I felt very good coming here and I want to thank the government from the bottom of my heart", the student said.

District Education Officer Sohan Kumar Ambasht expressed his happiness and thanked the Prime Minister. He said that the Prime Minister has brought the Dantewada district to the world map. "This is a matter of pride for the district," he said.

The district education officer said the Naxal victims and affected students are currently studying at 'Pota-Cabin Chhoo Lo Aasman', Aastha Gurukul in the district, and the government is making an effort to increase their interest in science by visiting the science centre.

He informed that every day, a group of 40 to 50 students reaches the centre for observation. Sohan Kumar Ambst stated that the district administration is making an effort to instil a passion for science in students, with the primary goal being that children from rural areas should become scientists in the future and bring glory to the region.



Providing information on the science centre, he stated that students are introduced to modern science concepts, such as Newton's laws, kinetic motion, rocket launches, and robotics in space, through models. The District Education Officer stated that it was conceived in collaboration with the Mahapurva district administration, to introduce students to modern science through innovation.



He stated that the science centre is open for student observation every day from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. He informed that a timetable for all the schools in the district is being created, in which it is determined that students from all schools can visit this science centre once. (ANI)

