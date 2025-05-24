PM Modi praises Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu for reforms

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Showering praise on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday showcased Andhra Pradesh’s reforms and growth story at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting, an official said.

“All states should examine and study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh. There could be a lot of inputs in the blueprint for growth projected by CM Naidu for other states also," the PM was quoted as having said at the meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh official said, in a statement, that while addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, and lauded the Armed Forces’ success in Operation Sindoor.

He also commended PM Modi’s strong leadership during the crisis, emphasising India’s resilience and self-reliance.

Commending PM Modi’s leadership for the economy’s progress from the world’s 10th to 4th, CM Naidu acknowledged transformative reforms like Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have redefined India’s development landscape.

He noted that having the right leader at the right time has been crucial in steering the nation toward its ambitious goals in the right direction.

The meeting’s core focus was on the theme “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047,” aiming to build a prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready India by its centenary.

The Council deliberated on accelerating entrepreneurship, employment, and skill development, transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into growth hubs, and reviewed key outcomes and decisions to reinforce cooperative federalism and collective progress toward national development, said an aide of CM Naidu.

CM Naidu also highlighted that under its Swarna Andhra @2047 vision, Andhra Pradesh aims to achieve Zero Poverty by 2029 through the innovative P4 model, which unites government, private sector, and citizen efforts to support vulnerable families and promote economic upliftment.

The Chief Minister proposed forming three focused sub-groups of States, in collaboration with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to fast-track progress toward Viksit Bharat @2047.

The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by central Viability Gap Funding for PPP projects.

The second sub-group on population management will help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility.

The third sub-group will focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time, citizen-centric administration.

--IANS

rch/dan