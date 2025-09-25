PM Modi pays tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, describing him as a guiding force in the journey toward ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968), a prominent political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is remembered for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan).

His vision highlighted development rooted in India’s cultural ethos, advocating harmony between the individual, society, and nature rather than focusing solely on material progress. Upadhyay led the Jana Sangh until his untimely and mysterious death in 1968.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, millions of salutations to the great son of Mother India and the pioneer of Integral Humanism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji. His nationalist ideas that showed the path to prosperity for the nation and the principle of Antyodaya will be of great use in building a Viksit Bharat.”

The Prime Minister also shared a video message, stating, “Today, several people consider Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya a source of inspiration and follow his path. I believe that when one thinks, talks, or listens about Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and his thoughts, he/she might see a freshness and new viewpoint in his thinking.”

“His thoughts are still as relevant as they were at that time and will continue to remain like this. Deendayal Upadhyaya used to say that the measure of a country's progress is the person standing last in the line. In these times of Amritkaal of Independence, we should keep learning and following his path to take the country forward,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage on X, calling Upadhyay the “proponent of Integral Humanism.”

“Through the philosophy of Integral Humanism, Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji regarded the individual, society, and nation as a holistic unit, emphasising not only economic progress but also moral and cultural upliftment. Through the Jana Sangh, he provided a political alternative that places the interests of the nation above all. Deendayal Ji's principles of 'Cultural Nationalism' and 'Antyodaya' are an inspiration to every patriot,” he added.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda called him a “great nationalist thinker” while paying his respects.

Taking to X, he posted, “The revered Deendayal ji, who set the highest ideals of personal integrity and dignity in public life, presented the great philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ for building a strong, prosperous, and capable India on the foundation of Indian culture."

"His concept of Antyodaya is of utmost importance in fulfilling the resolve to build a developed and self-reliant India. His great ideas and works on national service and public service will forever remain a source of inspiration for millions of workers,” he added.

Nadda also participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ cleanliness drive to mark the occasion.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too offered his tributes, stating that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism and his ideas on Antyodaya are "an inspiration for making our country self-reliant, inclusive, and strong."

"His entire life is an unparalleled example of service, dedication, and patriotism, which continues to guide us all even today,” Singh added.

--IANS