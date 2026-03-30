PM Modi pays tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to India’s independence movement and his lasting legacy of courage and patriotism.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Homage to the brave son of Mother India, Shyamji Krishna Varma, on his death anniversary. With his revolutionary ideas, he awakened a new consciousness in the freedom movement. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country towards national service.”

He further added, “From the life of the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, we receive an extraordinary inspiration of courage and determination. It also instils in the countrymen the sentiment of fulfilling their duties toward the nation.”

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit verse: “Bright and glorious fame, which dazzles the mind with the description of extraordinary feats, is attained only by embracing courage.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the revolutionary leader. In his post on X, he said, “Through revolutionary activities, the great revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Varma ji, who energised the resolve for India's independence, was an inspiration for many revolutionaries. On his remembrance day, humble salutations to him.”

Shyamji Krishna Varma is remembered as a key figure in India’s freedom struggle, known for his intellectual leadership and efforts to inspire nationalist thought among Indians, particularly those living abroad.

He was an Indian revolutionary, patriot, lawyer, and journalist, born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, Gujarat. During his time in London, he established the Indian Home Rule Society in 1905, with the aim of encouraging young Indians to actively participate in revolutionary activities against British rule.

Varma also founded India House, which served as a hostel and a hub for Indian students in London, many of whom later became prominent figures in the independence movement. In addition, he launched 'The Indian Sociologist', a journal intended to promote nationalist ideas and motivate youth toward the cause of freedom.

He served as the first president of the Bombay Arya Samaj and is known to have influenced prominent revolutionaries such as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

--IANS

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