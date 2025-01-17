PM Modi Pays Tribute to AIADMK Founder MGR on 108th Birth Anniversary, Highlights His Legacy in Empowering the Marginalized

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his 108th birth anniversary on Friday.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote 'I pay homage to Thiru MGR on his birth anniversary. We are greatly inspired by his efforts to empower the poor and build a better society.'

Along, with the post he posted a short video in honour of AIADMK's founder, depicting his political journey.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister, "Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Bharat Ratna recipient and revolutionary leader MGR is on his birthday today. He focused on the advancement of the marginalized people. He implemented visionary projects that improved the entire Tamil community, such as healthcare, vocational training programs, self-employment programs, educational infrastructure, women's development, and nutritious meals for school students. He held the World Tamil Conference and made Tamil proud. We pay tribute to Dr. MGR, a great nationalist who worked for the advancement of the socially and economically backward people."

In its official message the AIADMK said, " The wisdom that laid out public welfare plans, A great heart that beat for the poor. Happy 108th birthday to MGR who will live in our hearts then, today, and forever."

MGR was born Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran on January 17, 1917, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.

The actor-turned-politician MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

MG Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

MG Ramachandran made his acting debut in the 1936 film 'Sathi Leelavathi,' directed by Ellis R. Dungan. He gained popularity with the 1954 picture 'Malaikkallan.' He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film 'Rickshawkaran' in 1972.

He received Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actor for the film 'Adimaippenn.' (ANI)