PM Modi Pays Tribute to 1971 War Heroes on Vijay Diwas, Honours Their Sacrifices

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to soldiers who contributed to India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan on Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated that the selfless dedication and unwavering resolve of soldiers safeguarded our nation and brought glory to India in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakeable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," PM Modi's post reads.



Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16 to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on this occasion, calling it a symbol of the culmination of courage, unwavering dedication, and valour of the country's soldiers.

"'Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the culmination of the courage, unwavering dedication, and valour of the brave soldiers of the army. On this day in 1971, the brave soldiers of the army not only defeated the morale of the enemies and hoisted the tricolour with pride but also brought about a historic change on the world map while protecting human values," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"The country will remain proud of the bravery of its warriors till eternity," he added.



Meanwhile, on this occasion, officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, along with officers of the Bangladesh Army, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Army HQ Eastern Command in West Bengal's Kolkata.

As per the Indian Army, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. (ANI)