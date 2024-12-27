PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Integrity and Reforms

New Delhi: In a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over his passing, describing it as a great loss for the nation.

Addressing the nation over the demise of former Prime Minister, PM Modi recalled Dr Singh's extraordinary journey--from overcoming the challenges of the partition era to shaping India's economic reforms--and highlighted his legacy as a man of integrity, humility, and intellect.

"The passing of Manmohan Singh Ji has caused deep sorrow in all our hearts. His departure is a great loss for the nation as well. Coming to India during the period of partition and achieving success in every field of life here is no ordinary feat. His life teaches us how to rise above struggles and reach greater heights, and this lesson will continue to guide future generations," he said.

"As a kind human being, a learned economist, and a leader dedicated to reforms, he will always be remembered," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also recalled Manmohan Singh's contribution to the country.

"As an economist, he served the Indian government in many capacities at various levels. At a crucial time, he played the role of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. As Finance Minister in the government of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao Ji, he steered the country through a financial crisis and paved the way for a new economic path. As Prime Minister, his contribution to the nation's progress and development will always be remembered. His commitment to the people and the nation's development will always be held in high regard," he said.

PM Modi also asserted that Manmohan Singh's life was a reflection of his integrity and simplicity.

"His humility, gentleness, and intellectualism became the hallmark of his parliamentary life. I remember that earlier this year when his term in the Rajya Sabha came to an end, I said that his dedication as a parliamentarian was an inspiration to all. Despite his age, he would attend important sessions in a wheelchair and fulfil his parliamentary duties," the Prime Minister said.

He also mentioned that even after gaining education from the world's prestigious institutions and holding numerous senior positions in the government, Dr Singh never forgot his humble roots. "Rising above party politics, he always maintained contact with people from all parties and remained accessible to everyone," he said.

PM Modi also recalled his meetings with Manmohan Singh when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"When I was the Chief Minister, I had open discussions with Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on national and international issues. Even after coming to Delhi, I would meet him and have discussions with him from time to time. Those meetings and conversations will always be cherished," he said.

"In this difficult moment, I express my heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of all the people of the country, I offer my tribute to Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narasimha Rao's government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible to foreign investors, which increased FDI and reduced government control. It greatly contributed to the country's economic growth.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)