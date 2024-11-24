PM Modi: Odisha is land of saints and scholars, progress of Northeast priority

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Odisha the "land of saints and scholars," and said that the progress of the Northeast is a priority of the government.

Addressing the 'Odisha Parba 2024' in the national capital, PM Modi said that "Odisha has always been a land of saints and scholars. The way the scholars here took our religious texts to every household and connected the public with our scholars, it has played a crucial role in the cultural prosperity of India."

He further said that the budget that the central government now allocate to Odisha is three times what it was 10 years ago.

"Once, the eastern parts of India, like Odisha, were considered backward. However, I consider them as the growth engine of development, and therefore, we have prioritized the progress of eastern India. In the entire eastern part, work is being done at a faster pace in every field. Today, Odisha is getting three times more than the budget it used to get 10 years ago from the central govt. This year, for the development of Odisha, 30 per cent more budget has been allocated compared with last year," he added.

PM Modi further praised President Droupadi Murmu and said that Inspired by her leadership, numerous projects have been initiated for Adivasi community

"Odisha has provided strong leadership to the country. Today, Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of Odisha from the Adivasi community, serves as India's President. This is a great source of pride for all of us. Inspired by her leadership, numerous projects worth crores have been initiated for the welfare of the Adivasi community," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that he considers the North Eastern states as India's growth engine.

"In 2036, Odisha will celebrate its 100th year of its establishment... There was a time when the eastern part of India was considered backward. But I consider the North Eastern states as India's growth engine. The progress of Northeast is a priority," the PM said.

He further said that all four doors of Jagannath Temple are open and the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open now.

"Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. During the G20 Summit, we showcased a photo of the Sun Temple (of Konark). I am also glad that all four doors of Jagannath Temple (in Puri) are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open now," PM Modi said.

PM Modi attended the 'Odisha Parba 2024'. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.

Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia's heritage.

Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from November 22 to 24.

It showcases the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the State. (ANI)