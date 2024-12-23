PM Modi: Nurturing Youth Talent Essential for India's Growth, Focus on Education and Employment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that to take the country forward, it is essential to nurture the potential of youth talent and for this, the responsibility lies with the country's education system.

The Prime Minister distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "To take the country forward, it is essential to nurture the potential of youth talent. This responsibility lies with the country's education system, which is why for decades, the nation has felt the need for a modern education system for the building of a New India. Through the National Education Policy, the country has now moved in that direction. Previously, due to various restrictions, the education system often became a burden on students, but now it is offering them new options."

PM Modi also highlighted that earlier, language became a major barrier for the youth from rural, Dalit, backward, and tribal communities.

"We introduced the policy of teaching in the mother tongue and conducting exams in the same. Today, our government is offering youth the option to take recruitment exams in 13 different languages. Today, special recruitment rallies are being organized for youth in border areas to provide them with permanent government jobs. In fact, over 50,000 youth have received appointment letters in the Central Armed Police Forces," he said.

PM Modi asserted further that the government's policies are now creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

"A large number of youth have found jobs in the agricultural sector, allowing them to work in the fields they are passionate about. When the government set up hundreds of Gobar Gas plants across the country under the Gobardhan Yojana, it not only produced electricity but also created jobs for thousands of young people. Similarly, when the government began linking hundreds of agricultural markets to the e-NAM scheme, it created new employment opportunities for the youth. Moreover, when the government decided to increase ethanol blending to 20 per cent, it helped farmers and also generated new job opportunities in the sugar sector," he said.

Further, the Prime Minister highlighted that thousands of women were also given appointment letters today.

"Your success will inspire other women. Our effort is to make women self-reliant in every sector. The decision to provide 26 weeks of maternity leave has saved the careers of millions of daughters. Our government has worked to remove every barrier that prevented women from advancing. In many schools, the absence of separate toilets forced many girls to drop out. Through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, we addressed this issue," he said.

"Our government has opened Jan Dhan accounts for 30 crore women, which has ensured they directly benefit from government schemes. Through the 'Mudra Yojana', women now receive loans without any guarantees. Today, most of the houses under the 'PM Awas Yojana' are registered in the names of women," PM Modi said. (ANI)