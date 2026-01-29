PM Modi meets Deve Gowda, praises his insights on key issues

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) In an important development, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and held a discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking it to social media X, stated, "Had an excellent meeting with Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji. His insights on key issues are noteworthy. Equally admirable is his passion for India’s development."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also made a post in the Kannada language in this regard. The development has become a topic of discussion in the state's political corridors.

The development has also assumed significance with Deve Gowda and his son, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, organising a massive rally in their native Hassan and giving a call for the people of the state to overthrow the Congress-led government in the next Assembly election.

It may be recalled that Deve Gowda came down heavily on the Congress-led government in Karnataka last Saturday, during the JD(S) silver jubilee public convention, accusing it of attempting to politically finish off his family and warning that “our time will come”.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assumed significance, in the backdrop of Union Minister Kumaraswamy acknowledging public support for his potential candidacy as Chief Minister in 2028. However, he emphasised that his priority is to guide the state in the right direction. He noted that he has already served as Chief Minister twice.​

Deve Gowda also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft, stating that repeatedly raising the issue had resulted in the party winning only six seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

“Our opponents organised two conventions to destroy the JD(S). The people here have answered them. This is my Hassan. I will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all 18 NDA MPs from the state to Hassan, make them sit together, and get the work done on the IIT sanctioned to Hassan during Kumaraswamy’s tenure. I will also ensure the airport is inaugurated,” Gowda said.

Deve Gowda further said the programme sent out a loud and clear message that the JD(S) is “alive and kicking” in the state.

He said the ruling Congress party and its allies had held two conventions in Hassan over the past two-and-a-half years to finish off the JD(S) and asserted that the gathering would convey to the entire country that the party remains strong under the leadership of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Referring to MLA H.D. Revanna, Deve Gowda said, “Revanna worked day and night for this district and struggled for its development. With the aim of destroying him, when I was staying at my daughter’s house in Bengaluru, the police arrived and arrested him. Today, SIT officers are being rewarded by those in power in the state for that,” he alleged.

He reiterated that rewards were announced for SIT officers who, he claimed, attempted to destroy MLA Revanna and his family. It may be noted that Revanna is the father of former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a sex CD and rape case.

“I am 93 years old. My soul is clean, and I am not dependent on anyone’s mercy. I have struggled and worked hard. I was defeated once in this district, but the same people elected me to the Lok Sabha in 1991. I bow before them. Despite cases being filed against me, the people stood by me,” he recalled.

--IANS

mka/uk