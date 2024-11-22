PM Modi meets 31 world leaders, heads of organisations during his 3-nation foreign visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 31 Bilateral Meetings and informal interactions with global leaders during his three nation foreign visit to Nigeria, Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit and Guyana from November 16 to 21.

He held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Thereafter, during the visit to Guyana, he held 9 bilateral meetings, according to the official statment.

In Nigeria, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Nigeria president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In Brazil, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, UK, Chile, Argentina and Australia.

Amongst the 10 bilateral meetings in Brazil, this was the first meeting of PM Modi with 5 leaders: Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president; Luis Montenegro, Portugal PM; Keir Starmer, UK PM, Gabriel Boric, Chile Presdent and Javier Milei, Argentina President, as per the statment.

In Brazil, PM also had informal interactions and pull aside meetings with leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, US and Spain and with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen, European Union; Antonio Guterres, United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath, IMF.

In Guyana, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and St. Lucia.

On Thursday night, PM Modi marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana.

The three-nation tour showcased India's growing global engagement, with pivotal discussions in Nigeria, active participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, and reinforcing ties with the Caribbean during the historic Guyana visit.

—ANI