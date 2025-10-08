PM Modi makes bold decisions, executes them effectively: BJP MP

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as he entered his 25th year in public office, lauding his far-sighted vision, decision-making ability, and commitment to inclusive development, asserting that he makes bold decisions and executes them effectively.

Talking to IANS in New Delhi, Khandelwal said, “PM Modi is far-sighted, hardworking, and has the unique ability to make bold decisions and execute them effectively. For the last 24 years - first as Gujarat Chief Minister and now as the country’s Prime Minister - he has been working to ensure that small businesses grow and that everyone moves forward together. He truly lives like a sanyasi (ascetic) dedicated to the nation.”

Commenting on the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in Delhi, Khandelwal accused the Congress of spreading a negative narrative in Bihar. “No matter how much they discuss, the people of Bihar are unhappy with the Congress. Under the guidance of PM Modi, the NDA will form the government in Bihar with a clear majority,” he said.

Reacting to reports of infighting within the INDIA bloc over the chief ministerial face in Bihar, Khandelwal mocked the alliance, calling it a “ThugBandhan.” “They unite and split according to convenience. This time, they will face defeat in Bihar,” he added.

On the tragic Himachal Pradesh bus accident that claimed 15 lives, Khandelwal expressed deep sorrow, saying, “This is extremely painful. The Himachal Chief Minister is investigating the matter, and those responsible should be punished.”

Speaking on the law-and-order situation in West Bengal, the BJP MP said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only speaks for one section of society and works for their interests. Political violence has worsened, and our leaders have been brutally attacked. The end of the Mamata government is near.”

--IANS

sas/dan