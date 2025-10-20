PM Modi lists out naval might in steampast spectacle

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Sunday aboard INS Vikrant, India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, marking a symbolic fusion of festivity and maritime pride.

The occasion was highlighted by a grand Steampast (a traditional Naval ceremony) and Flypast, showcasing the Indian Navy’s operational prowess and technological sophistication.

In a post shared on his official X handle, the Prime Minister listed the warships and aircraft that participated in the ceremonial display. INS Vikrant served as the review platform, while INS Vikramaditya—where Modi had attended the Combined Commanders’ Conference a decade ago—also featured prominently.

Other warships included INS Surat, commissioned earlier this year in Mumbai; INS Mormugao; INS Chennai, which represented India at the Bastille Day celebrations in France in 2023; INS Imphal, which participated in Mauritius’s National Day celebrations this year; INS Kolkata; INS Tushil; INS Tabar; INS Teg; INS Betwa; INS Deepak; and INS Aditya. The aerial Flypast added a dramatic flourish to the maritime tableau.

Aircraft such as the Chetak helicopter bearing the national flag and navy ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I, and the MiG 29K soared above INS Vikrant, symbolising India’s aerial capabilities and naval integration.

The Prime Minister’s Diwali celebration aboard INS Vikrant was more than ceremonial—it was a tribute to the dedication and valour of India’s naval forces.

By choosing the deck of the country’s flagship carrier as the venue, PM Modi underscored the strategic importance of maritime security and the Navy’s growing role in national defence.

The event also served as a moment of reflection and continuity, linking past milestones with present achievements.

PM Modi’s reference to INS Vikramaditya evoked memories of his earlier engagement with naval leadership, while the inclusion of newly commissioned and internationally deployed vessels highlighted India’s expanding maritime footprint.

As diyas (earthen lamps) glowed across the nation, the Prime Minister’s presence on INS Vikrant sent a powerful message: that India’s festivals are not only celebrations of culture, but also affirmations of strength, unity, and national pride.

