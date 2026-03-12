PM Modi links legacy of Dandi March to Viksit Bharat vision amid global turmoil

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday drew a parallel between Mahatma Gandhi's historic Dandi March of 1930, which united the nation in its struggle for independence, and India's present collective mission of building a developed nation under the Viksit Bharat vision.

Read More

Addressing the iTV Network's NXT Summit in Delhi on the anniversary of the iconic Salt March, the Prime Minister described the current global landscape as one marked by conflicts, disruptions and uncertainties.

Despite these challenges, PM Modi said India was emerging as a beacon of hope, resilience and stability in the world.

He noted that global leaders and experts increasingly view India as a rising power and an indispensable partner in addressing pressing international challenges.

According to the Prime Minister, the aspirations and confidence of 140 crore Indians form the driving force behind the country’s transformation, turning long-held dreams into tangible progress and enabling the nation to navigate contemporary global crises with unity and determination.

He said several global leaders have acknowledged India’s growing role in shaping the future world order.

The President of Finland has said that the Global South would shape the future direction of the world, while Mark Carney of Canada has described India as the shifting centre of global economic gravity in the coming decades.

French President Emmanuel Macron has referred to India as an indispensable partner in addressing global challenges.

PM Modi said that to be part of the future, the world must engage with and be present in India.

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has triggered a global energy crisis and supply chain disruptions, the Prime Minister stressed the need for peace, patience and heightened public awareness.

He called for united efforts from political parties, the media and industry -- similar to the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic -- to safeguard national interests.

The Prime Minister also urged responsible public discourse based on facts rather than misinformation, particularly on issues such as LPG availability, and emphasised the importance of continuous dialogue with global leaders to address emerging challenges.

Highlighting the growing confidence among citizens, PM Modi said the interest of Indians in the country’s economic progress today resembles the enthusiasm people show for cricket.

"Just as people eagerly follow T20 match scores, they now want a running commentary on India’s growth story," he said.

He added that this rising self-belief forms the foundation of global trust in India and increases the country’s responsibility at a time when the world is closely watching its progress.

PM Modi said India has moved beyond incremental progress and is now building world-class physical and digital infrastructure.

He cited major milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, connecting more than 50 crore people to the banking system through Jan Dhan accounts, and the passage of the 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

In the technology sector, he said India is advancing through dedicated missions in space, semiconductors and quantum computing, pushing the country towards new frontiers.

The Prime Minister said the country has moved from aspiration to implementation through reforms across sectors.

Expressing confidence in India’s resilience, he said the country had demonstrated its strength during the pandemic and would similarly overcome the present global challenges.

He reaffirmed that the government would continue to prioritise public interest and minimise the impact of global upheavals on citizens, farmers and vulnerable sections.

PM Modi said India's momentum is unstoppable and driven by the aspirations of its people, reiterating his commitment to working towards the vision of a self-reliant and fully developed India.

--IANS

sktr/pgh