PM Modi likely to address two major rallies in Assam on April 1

Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on April 1, where he will address two major election rallies as part of the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls, party sources said on Wednesday.

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According to a senior BJP leader, PM Modi will first address a rally at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, followed by another public meeting in Gohpur.

Both constituencies are considered politically significant, and the Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at energising party workers and consolidating voter support in Upper Assam.

The senior BJP leader mentioned that elaborate preparations are underway to ensure a massive turnout at both venues.

“The Prime Minister’s visit will give a major boost to our campaign in Assam. There is tremendous enthusiasm among party workers and the public. We are confident that these rallies will further strengthen our position in the state,” the leader said.

He added that the BJP is focusing on highlighting development initiatives undertaken by the central and state governments over the past few years. “From infrastructure growth to welfare schemes, the people of Assam have witnessed significant progress. The Prime Minister’s rallies will reinforce our message of development and stability,” the leader said.

Party insiders said leaders from alliance partners are also expected to join the campaign in the coming days, as the BJP looks to put up a united front in the elections.

The ruling party is aiming to retain power with a strong mandate.

Meanwhile, security arrangements are being tightened in both locations in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, with coordination between state police and central agencies underway.

The April 1 visit is part of PM Modi’s broader nationwide campaign outreach, as the BJP intensifies its efforts in poll-bound states ahead of the Assembly elections.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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