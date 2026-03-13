PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Assam

Guwahati, March 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 19,4800 crore in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.

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The Prime Minister addressed a grand gathering in Guwahati, extending his heartfelt greetings to the people of the city.

He also greeted the farmers joining from across the country, as well as the "brothers" and "sisters" working in tea gardens.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude for the privilege of being on the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya on the eve of Navratri.

"I have been blessed with the fortune of having your darshan on this pious land of Maa Kamakhya, just before Navratri begins," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, the foundation stones and inaugurations of development projects worth Rs 19,500 crore were carried out shortly.

PM Modi noted that Assam has received a vast array of projects, ranging from those aimed at making Assam self-reliant in the energy sector to works enhancing the convenience of people travelling to Assam.

The Prime Minister stated that Assam is playing a significant role in fulfilling the nation's renewable energy commitments.

PM Modi noted that the Lower Kopili Hydro Power Project will benefit not just Assam but the entire North East.

"These projects worth thousands of crores are creating new avenues of employment for Assam's youth and are boosting the state's prosperity," asserted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that the identity of the current double-engine government lies in its sensitivity and good governance.

PM Modi emphasised that the development of every region and every section of society is the government's priority.

The Prime Minister noted that with this very spirit, a major initiative has been taken today for the workers in Assam's tea gardens.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that it is their hard work that has strengthened Assam's global identity and that the fragrance of the tea grown by them has become India's identity worldwide.

The Prime Minister stated that today, the current government is giving these workers both respect and assistance.

He also congratulated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entire team for doing commendable work for the families associated with tea gardens.

He noted that the Assam government is now working to end this historic injustice; these families are now receiving their own land, and the path has been cleared for them to receive pucca houses.

The Prime Minister observed that women living in tea gardens will especially benefit greatly from this initiative.

PM Modi expressed his wish that the children of tea garden worker families should also study well and progress in life, adding that the current government has created all the necessary facilities for this.

--IANS

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