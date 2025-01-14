PM Modi Launches 'Mission Mausam' on IMD's 150th Foundation Day, Highlights India's Scientific Advancements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched 'Mission Mausam' initiated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on its 150th foundation day. He said that IMD was a symbol of India's scientific journey since it has served crores of Indians for 150 years.

PM Modi announced that a postage stamp and a special coin have also been released to celebrate the achievements of IMD.

"In these 150 years, IMD has not only served crores of Indians but has also become a symbol of India's scientific journey. Today, a postage stamp and a special coin have also been released on these achievements. IMD also organised the National Meteorological Olympiad to connect the youth with the journey of 150 years and thousands of students participated in it. This will further increase their interest in meteorology," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at the IMD event.

He further added that India underwent a journey of advanced science and technology as IMD celebrates its 150 years of foundation.

"These 150 years have not only been the journey of the country's Weather Department but the journey of the advanced science and technology in our country," PM Modi said, adding that research and innovation in scientific institutions was part of the temperament of new India.

He further said that the number of modern infrastructures like Doppler weather radar, automatic weather stations, runway weather monitoring systems and district-wise rainfall monitoring stations has increased manifold

"The progress of scientific institutions of any country shows its awareness towards science. Research and innovation in scientific institutions is a part of the temperament of the new India. In the last 10 years, there has been an unprecedented expansion of the infrastructure and technology of IMD. The number of modern infrastructures like Doppler weather radar, automatic weather stations, runway weather monitoring systems and district-wise rainfall monitoring stations has increased manifold. These have also been upgraded. Meteorology is also getting full benefit of India's space technology and digital technology. Today the country has 2 meteorological observatories named Maitri and Bharati in Antarctica. We have also launched Mission Mausam to make India a climate-smart nation. Mission Mausam is also a symbol of India's commitment towards a sustainable future and future readiness." PM Modi said.

On the occasion of Makar Sakranti, PM Modi expressed delight saying that IMD was founded on the same day as the occasion that remains his favourite festival.

"In 1975, IMD was founded on 15th January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. We all know the importance of Makar Sankranti in India. I am from Gujarat and my favourite festival was Makar Sankranti. Today, the people of Gujarat go to their terraces and fly kites. Whenever I used to be in Gujarat, I did the same. Today, the Sun enters Capricorn and slowly moves towards the North, this process is called 'Uttarayan'" he added.

PM Modi also released a commemorative coin and vision document 'Vision 2047' on the 150th foundation day of IMD. He was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh who applauded the efforts made by IMD, saying that there has been a 50 per cent rise in the accuracy of weather forecasts since the last decade.

He said that before PM Modi came to power there were only a handful of radar networks, but the number has been doubled now to 39. (ANI)