PM Modi Lauds India's Youth as Pixxel Space Launches First Private Satellite Constellation 'Fireflies

New Delhi: Highlighting the country's first private "satellite constellation" being launched by Pixxel Space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said how such an achievement showcases the exceptional talent of India's youth.

Reposting the company's post on the successful deployment of the satellites, PM Modi's post read, "India's first private satellite constellation by Pixxel Space showcases the exceptional talent of India's youth and highlights the expanding capabilities of our private sector in the space industry."

The company launched the satellites on January 15, referencing them as 'fireflies.'

"Deployment successful! All three Fireflies are in orbit, ready to beam back a clearer, sharper view of our planet," read an X post by the company.

The company later replied to the Prime Minister's comments and highlighted how these satellites can help realise the potential of India's private space sector.

"The 'Fireflies' are a major step towards realizing India's immense potential in the private space sector. We are excited to continue driving innovation and supporting national priorities through cutting-edge space technology," read the post.

The company's co-founder and CEO, Awais Ahmed also expressed his wonder on having a successful launch.

"It's insane when you think about it. 3 satellites of their kind all going up together. 3 of the most cutting edge earth observation satellites ever built. That will beam down data hitherto not available at this level of resolution and frequency ever. Built for the first time by the amazing team most of whom are building satellites for the first time," the post read.

The three satellites were transported with Space X's Falcon 9 rocket in Vendenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

According to a statement released by the company, "the satellites will be delivering 'critical climate and earth insights to industries worldwide and solidifying its position as a global leader in Earth Observation."

The statement mentioned that the 'Firelies' satellites are six times sharper than the standard hyperspectral satellites.

"With a 5-meter resolution attained for the first time in a hyperspectral spacecraft, Fireflies are six times sharper than the 30-meter standard of most existing hyperspectral satellites, capturing fine details previously invisible to conventional systems," read the statement. (ANI)