PM Modi lauds Annapurna Devi's efforts for women and children's welfare on her birthday

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Union Cabinet Minister Annapurna Devi and lauded her efforts to strengthen women and child welfare initiatives in the country.

The Prime Minister took to the social media platform X to convey his wishes. He wrote, “Best wishes to Union Cabinet Minister Annpurna Devi Ji on her birthday. Her efforts to boost women and child welfare are noteworthy. Praying for her long life and good health.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings, saying, “Hearty congratulations to Honourable Union Minister Smt. Annapurna Devi ji on her birthday. I pray to Baba Baidyanath for your long, healthy and successful life."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joined in extending his wishes and said, “My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Mrs. Annapurna Ji, heartiest birthday wishes to you. I pray for your good health, long life and a happy life."

Annapurna Devi currently serves as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. She has had a long political career, having been elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1998, 2000, and 2005. During this period, she held the post of Minister of State for the Ministry of Mines and Geology in the Government of Bihar in 2000.

Following the formation of Jharkhand, she served as a Cabinet Minister in the state government, handling portfolios including Irrigation, Women and Child Welfare, and Registration between 2012 and 2014. She also functioned as Chairperson of the Committee on Women and Child Welfare in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from 2005 to 2009.

She was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 and served as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Education from July 2021 onwards. She also headed an expert committee for the revision of the Right to Education Act in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

In the 2024 General Elections, Annapurna Devi was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from the Koderma Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand. She has also been a member of the Committee on Empowerment of Women and the Consultative Committees of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy from 2019 to 2021. She is a postgraduate from Ranchi University.

